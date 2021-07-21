Mangalagiri: Arrest of protesting youth illegal, says TDP MLC P Ashok Babu

Mangalagiri: TDP MLC P Ashok on Tuesday described the arrest of protesting unemployed youth and students as the beginning of the end of the ruthless regime of the YSRCP.

He asserted that the TDP would extend its full solidarity to the leaders of the 'AP Udyoga Porata Samithi' whose agitation for a genuine job calendar was justifiable and legal.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the TDP MLC wondered why the jobless youth would take part in the Chalo Tadepalli agitation if the Jagan regime indeed created 5.86 lakh jobs as per the statements of YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Humiliating the youth who were coming on to the roads for jobs is unpardonable.

Terming the arrests of the young protesters as illegal and unlawful, Ashok Babu said that they had every right under the Constitution to register their protest in a democratic manner.

They were just asking the Chief Minister to implement his grand election promise to fill 2.30 lakh government vacancies. The TDP leader deplored that the police force is behaving as if it was wrong to question any act of the YSRCP government. He termed it as atrocious on the part of MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy to say that the YSRCP regime had given 1.86 lakh regular jobs and 4 lakh outsourcing jobs in the past two years.