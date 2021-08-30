Mangalagiri: Cops reasons for Chintamaneni arrest laughable, says Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday condemned the arrest of Denduluru former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and strongly criticised a section of the police officers for implementing the anti-people Raja Reddy constitution in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh said that the AP police were in such a pathetic situation that they were unable to give a valid and justifiable reason for Chintamaneni arrest.

The ex-MLA went to attend a marriage function to give his blessings to a party activist who was tying the knot. But, the unscrupulous police arrested him and filed a case on the charges of 'moving about suspiciously along with a group in the Maoist-infested area marked by ganja smuggling', Lokesh said.

In a statement here, Lokesh termed it as 'laughable' on the part of the police to say that they had arrested a former legislator for suspicious movement in a ganja smuggling area.

This one instance was enough to say how the AP police were stooping to the lowest levels of public decorum. These officers were blindly serving the interests of their political bosses. Instead of wearing khaki dress,

they were remaining loyal to the YSRCP blue dress.

Lokesh cautioned that the erring police officers should have to be accountable for their actions since they were becoming 'willing participants' in the ongoing political vendetta. He demanded the police to unconditionally release Prabhakar and withdraw all the false cases filed against him and the TDP followers there.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders across the State came down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime for the 'unlawful arrest' of the party ex-MLA. The TDP leaders advised the Chief Minister to stop his arrogant attitude at least now and start repairing the damage done to the State.

If the ongoing destruction was not stopped, AP would go back by several decades. The future generations would only curse the YSRCP for all the irreparable damage done to them.