Mangalagiri: Lokesh seeks probe into Group-1 evaluation

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday wrote a letter to Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, urging for a thorough probe by a sitting judge into the injustice done to candidates in the arbitrarily-introduced digital evaluation in the Group-1 Mains exam.

Lokesh told the Governor that the digital evaluation was not mentioned in Group-I notification. Later, the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) replaced manual evaluation with digital mode without any prior intimation to the candidates. As a result, many deserving candidates could not get qualified in the Group-I Mains. All this happened because of the questionable practices being adopted by the APPSC which was under various unwanted political influences nowadays.

Nara Lokesh said that the conduct of APPSC became dubious in the past two years and it eventually forced many aspirants of Group-1 to approach the High Court of AP for justice. Final interviews are scheduled this June. About 340 candidates were selected for interviews out of nearly 7,000 candidates who wrote the Mains examination.

Lokesh informed the Governor that he had interactions with hundreds of aspirants over the past month and they raised suspicions on the APPSC's highly questionable steps in evaluation. Several candidates who cleared the tougher UPSC exams failed the AP Group-1 Mains examination. The aspirants expressed doubts on the arbitrary introduction of digital means to evaluate written answer papers.

Nara Lokesh said that it was shocking on the part of the APPSC to employ a third party after the Mains examination.