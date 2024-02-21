Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP

Vijayawada: In a surprising development, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) who resigned from YSRCP and Assembly in December last year, took a U-turn and rejoined YSRCP on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ramakrishna Reddy, accompanied by his brother and Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy, met the Chief Minister at CM camp office.

Explaining the reasons for his decision to return to party, Ramakrishna Reddy said that he had decided to work for the victory of party in Mangalagiri to support Jagan Mohan Reddy who, he said, is striving hard for the welfare of SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

Stating that he is a staunch follower of YSR family, Ramakrishna Reddy said that he wants to become partner of ‘Why not 175’ campaign of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that he is ready to work for the victory of any candidate fielded by the CM in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that he left the party for some reasons and after self-introspection he decided to rejoin the YSRCP and extend support to Jagan Mohan Reddy as all the opposition parties are trying come together to defeat him, as he is supporting weaker sections. He said 2009 political scenario in which all the opposition parties tried to defeat YS Rajasekhara Reddy is prevailing at present. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is certain to face defeat in the hands of BC candidate fielded by Jagan Mohan Reddy in Mangalagiri constituency, he claimed.

It may be noted that Ramakrishna Reddy quit YSRCP and Assembly when the YSRCP appointed Ganji Chiranjeevi as Mangalagiri constituency coordinator in order to allot ticket to a BC candidate. Later, he sailed with APCC president Sharmila for some time. His resignation from Assembly has not yet been accepted by Speaker.

The return of Ramakrishna Reddy to YSRCP comes amid hectic activity in TDP camp with Lokesh intensifying his campaign. His wife Brahmani also started campaign in Mangalagiri constituency recently and meeting weaver community members. The YSRCP has reportedly invited RK into party fold to defeat TDP candidate Lokesh. Jagan is likely to hand over the responsibility of winning Mangalagiri seat to RK.