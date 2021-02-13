Mangalagiri: Ration dealers seek professional, financial security

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that the issues being faced by the ration dealers in the Public Distribution System (PDS) came to his notice and he would certainly respond over them. The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party would discuss the PDS.

The representatives of National Production-cum-Distribution scheme Dealers Federation of Andhra Pradesh met Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Friday. They explained their concerns, pending arrears from the government and lack of professional insecurity.

Speaking on the occasion, federation president Divi Leelamadhava Rao said, "We distributed essential commodities by setting up additional counters during the coronavirus pandemic. The government is yet to pay for its transport, unloading charges and margin amount. These supplies made in 16 phases and we are still to get the commission. About 29,000 people are directly depending on the system and another 29,000 are working as their assistants. Because of the change in the system brought by the government, about 58,000 families are deprived of their livelihood. About 50 dealers died during the pandemic and no assistance was given to them. Ration dealers must be given vaccines on par with frontline warriors. We shall be given honorarium as per the Supreme Court directive. We request Pawan Kalyan that Janasena will respond and take our issues to the notice of the government."

The representatives of the federation submitted a memorandum to this effect.

Earlier, the federation members met Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar and informed him about the issues they were facing at the ground level and changes in the public distribution system.