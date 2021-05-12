Mangalagiri: TDP forms fact-finding panel on Ruia deaths

Mangalagiri: TDP formed a fact-finding committee with seven members to look into the tragic death of Covid patients due to lack of timely oxygen supply at the SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu said in a statement on Tuesday that the committee was formed on the instructions of party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The state government was not taking sufficient measures to save the lives of the people as proved by the tragedy in SVR Ruia Hospital, he added.

He said that the government abdicated its responsibility at a very critical time when the coronavirus second wave was affecting lakhs of people all over the state. No proper treatment was being provided to the infected patients.

The fact-finding committee would consist of Tirupati parliamentary constituency party president G Narasimha Yadav, former minister N Amaranath Reddy, party national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, former MLA M Sugunamma, Chittoor parliamentary constituency party president Pulivarthy Nani, Bathyala Chengalrayudu and Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy.

Atchannaidu said that already, many Covid patients have died due to lack of oxygen supply at different hospitals in all parts of the state. The government was not showing any sympathy to the suffering victims and their relatives. The actual details of the Ruia oxygen tragedy were not being given to the public. The fact-finding committee would go into these aspects and find out the actual reasons for the human tragedy.