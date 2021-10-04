Mangalagiri: TDP leader Buddha Venkanna questions silence of Vijayasai Reddy

Mangalagiri: TDP North Andhra in-charge Budda Venkanna on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MP Vijayasai Reddy break their silence on the smuggling of heroin and other drugs worth lakhs of crores through Vijayawada and Kakinada.

Venkanna said that YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy owed an explanation to the people on drug smuggling in view of the fact that his son-in-law had entered into partnerships in various ports including Kakinada port. The MP used to give tweets on each and every small issue.

But quite unusually, he kept silent ever since the seizure of AP-bound massive drugs by the Central agencies. For the past 10 days, Vijayasai Reddy was moving secretly and his whereabouts were not known to the AP people.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asked whether Vijayasai Reddy was avoiding the public and AP State just because he was afraid of the investigation by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

While the Chief Minister was hiding at his Tadepalli residence, his MP who is the co-accused in several cases filed against him was spending time in a secret hideout.