Mangalagiri: TDP slams police association's comments on Nara Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP official spokesman Pilli Manikya Rao on Sunday accused the AP police Officers' Association of making unwarranted political remarks against Nara Lokesh with respect to the suspension of the Guntur police constable following allegations of molestation attempt.

He said that the association should have made some self-introspection before making such comments against Lokesh. It was a fact that the constable attempted to molest a minor girl whose relatives gave a thorough beating and handed him over to the Disha police. All this came in the newspapers including the ruling YSRCP's media. Then, what was wrong with Lokesh making a mention of this?

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the police officers of the panel should stop getting involved in political issues. Their primary duty was to protect the interests of the career-related problems of the police officers like the employment benefits. Unfortunately, the officers and employees' associations were behaving oddly in this chaotic regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Manikya Rao said that they were making political statements and showing total bias. He asked the police officers whether it was not a fact that non-stop atrocities and killings were taking place targeting girls and women in the State. The police department should rise to the occasion and create confidence in people instead of playing second fiddle to the local YSRCP leaders and political bosses everywhere. The ruling party and the police were both accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

The TDP leader said that the police panel was only trying to divert the public attention by making needless comments against Lokesh in the name of demoralisation of the police force, he said