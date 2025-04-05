Live
- MLC seat is not an unemployment benefit: DKS
- HC nullifies case against man who married minor orphan
- BJP minority cell leader alleges threat to life
- Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ashtami & Navami Dates, Kanya Puja Timings, Rituals and Spiritual Significance
- MIM and BJP Set to Contest Hyderabad Local Body MLC Elections
- BJP worker’s suicide sparks protests
- Gangavathi Boy Marries a London Girl: Love for cinema unites tourist guide, screenwriter
- Students champion social responsibility through food donation drive
- Vishnu Institute celebrates 17th annual day
- 4 armed shooters of Prince Teotia gang held in Delhi
Manginapudi beach festival from May 15
Minister for excise and prohibition Kollu Ravindra said Manginapudi beach festival will be held from May 15 and various types of sports and cultural activities will be conducted.
Vijayawada: Minister for excise and prohibition Kollu Ravindra said Manginapudi beach festival will be held from May 15 and various types of sports and cultural activities will be conducted.
Ravindra along with special chief secretary Ajay Jain and Krishna district collector DK Balaji visited the Manginapudi beach on Thursday night. Ajay Jain inspected the beach and expressed satisfaction over the location.
Minister Ravindra said the TDP government earlier conducted the beach festival in 2018 and once again the beach festival will be held next month. He said proposals have been made to develop the beach in 200 acres under the PPP mode and details will be sent to the Central government. He said Manginapudi beach is very near to the capital Amaravati and Hyderabad city. Ajay Jain said there are prospects for the development of the beach as a tourist place.