Manginapudi beach festival from May 15

Vijayawada: Minister for excise and prohibition Kollu Ravindra said Manginapudi beach festival will be held from May 15 and various types of sports and cultural activities will be conducted.

Ravindra along with special chief secretary Ajay Jain and Krishna district collector DK Balaji visited the Manginapudi beach on Thursday night. Ajay Jain inspected the beach and expressed satisfaction over the location.

Minister Ravindra said the TDP government earlier conducted the beach festival in 2018 and once again the beach festival will be held next month. He said proposals have been made to develop the beach in 200 acres under the PPP mode and details will be sent to the Central government. He said Manginapudi beach is very near to the capital Amaravati and Hyderabad city. Ajay Jain said there are prospects for the development of the beach as a tourist place.