Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu offers prayers at Ayodhya temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to X, Naidu shared his thoughts, saying: "Today, I was blessed to have darshan and offer prayers at the divine and magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. It was a peaceful and spiritually uplifting experience to be here once again. Lord Shri Ram’s values and ideals are timeless lessons for us all. May they continue to guide and inspire us always."

On his arrival in Ayodhya, officials of the Uttar Pradesh government welcomed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Temple officials received him at Ram Mandir.

Temple authorities also briefed Chandrababu Naidu on various architectural and spiritual features of Ram Mandir.

Later, speaking to media persons, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that in another two years, the Ayodhya temple would emerge as a major spiritual hub of the country. He said the temple would play a significant role in strengthening spiritual values.

He stated that governance is always measured by the ideals of Ram Rajya. “Ram Rajya is the best way of governance. That is the benchmark for any government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that many people worked towards the construction of the temple following reconciliation and consensus achieved through the judicial process. “I appreciate all those who contributed to building this great and historic temple,” he said.

Naidu also appreciated the performance of the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This was Chandrababu Naidu’s first visit to the temple in his personal capacity after assuming office as Chief Minister.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had attended the inauguration (Pran Pratishtha) of the temple on January 22, 2024.

Naidu was among the few prominent non-BJP political leaders who attended the event after receiving an official invitation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He later joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and contested the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Following the massive victory of the alliance in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister.

Naidu’s TDP also emerged as a key partner in the BJP-led government at the Centre.