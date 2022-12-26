Maniac attacks young woman, relatives

Rajamahendravaram: (East Godavari District): The State Women's Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident, where a maniac attacked a woman in the name of love in Kadiyapulanka of Kadiyam mandal in East Godavari district. The Commission member Karri Jayasri Reddy reacted strongly to this attack.

Dasari Venkatesh of Pottilanka village in Kadiyam mandal molested a young woman from Kadiyapulanka in the name of love and attacked here. In this incident, along with the young woman, he injured her sister and mother also. The injured women are undergoing treatment at Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital.

Karri Jayasri Reddy visited the victims at the hospital on Sunday and assured them protection. The Department of Women and Child Welfare has been ordered to monitor the injured women until their health improves. Jayasri asked the government hospital doctors to provide better treatment to them.

Jayasri Reddy spoke to East Godavari district SP about the incident. She demanded to arrest the accused immediately and strict action should be taken against him. She also asked him to take strict measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Speaking to The Hans India, the SP said that a case has been registered and the police have detained the accused, who also attempted suicide by cutting himself with a blade. He is being treated in a hospital.