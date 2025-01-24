  • Menu
Mantralayam temple gets record income of Rs 4.8 cr

Mantralayam temple gets record income of Rs 4.8 cr
Mantralayam (Kurnool district):Mantralayam temple has generated a revenue of Rs 4,80,33,154, from December 22 to January 22. The temple authorities counted the offerings recently. Temple manager Madhava Shetty said that this is the highest Hundi income in the temple’s history. Along with cash, substantial amount of gold, silver, and foreign currency also received.

Mantralayam temple, dedicated to Sri Raghavendra Swamy and located in Kurnool district, is renowned across India, drawing devotees from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other parts of the country. In recent times, the number of devotees visiting the temple has been increased significantly, with a notable rise in VIP visitors. This growing influx has resulted in record-breaking Hundi collections.

