Manukranth quits Jana Sena

Nellore: Jana Sena Party senior leader and party district president Chennareddy Manukranth Reddy quit the party. After meeting YSRCP leaders V Vijayasai Reddy (Nellore YSRCP MP nominee), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (Nellore Rural YSRCP nominee) and district president Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy) at his residence, Manukranth announced his decision of quitting JSP during late hours on Wednesday.

In a letter released here on Thursday, Manukranth detailed that he is quitting JSP only due to his personal reasons. He thanked JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan for extending support to him in discharging his responsibilities for six years as Nellore district president.

On this occasion, V Vijayasai Reddy said that Manukranth will join the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon. He said party would place him in a good position after the party retains power in 2024 elections. It may be recalled that Chennareddy Manukranth Reddy was working as JSP Nellore district president for the past six years. He contested from Nellore Rural constituency on JSP banner and defeated by securing 9,002 votes.

Meanwhile, a festive look prevailed at JSP office in the city with the party cadres firing crackers after Manukranth Reddy quits from the party on Thursday. Speaking with reporters, Jana Sena district secretary Gunukula Kishore said that good days are ahead for JSP in Nellore district following the quitting of Manukranth from the party.