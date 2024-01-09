Many in race for Aluru ticket in YSRCP

Kurnool (Aluru): Aluru constituency was always in the news for illegal activities like transportation of liquor from Karnataka, matka and gambling besides land grabbing, sand transportation and zero developmental activities.

The entire constituency is reeling under severe shortage of water for drinking and irrigation needs. Due to prevailing drought situation, migration is also high from this constituency.

In fact, the constituency is the hometown of the incumbent minister for labour Gummanur Jayaram. During his two terms as YSRC MLA (2014-2019), the constituency has been ignored and there has been no development of the constituency, say local people.

While in opposition, he had assured the constituency people that he will fix the water problems soon after the YSRCP comes to power. But nothing changed in last four- and-a-half years. The minister had faced the wrath of the voters during his Gadapa Gadapa ku Mana Prabhutvam programme.

Based on survey reports and complaints from the people, this time the YSRCP has decided to change the candidate from here. The efforts made by Jayaram to get the ticket for third consecutive term did not fructify. The party did not even agree to give him ticket for Lok Sabha. As a result, he is said to be in touch with the Congress and may join once Sharmila takes over. He is trying to gain entry into Congress through his cousin Gummanur Nagendra, minister for sports in Karnataka government and the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar.

Political sources say that Kannadigas are playing active role in Andhra Pradesh politics. One Sriramulu is said to be playing key role in getting seats allotted to his candidates.

For Aluru, Kapatralla Bojjamma, Shasikala, Ternakal Surendra Reddy and NRI Patil Varsha Reddy are also in the race. Bojjamma is the daughter of Kapatralla Venkaatappa Naidu, a notorious factionist killed in faction violence. She had met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged him to consider her for the seat. Sriramulu, it is learnt, has recommended the name of Sashi Kala.

Others in the race for this seat are Patil Hima Varsha Reddy who is the daughter of Patil Seshi Reddy and Patil Neeraja Reddy. Seshi Reddy was hacked to death by his rivals at Gonegandla in 1996. He was MLA of Pathikonda (Congress) from 1989 to 1994.

After the death of her husband, Neeraja Reddy entered politics and contested as an independent candidate in 2004 and lost in the hands of SV Subba Reddy with a margin of 2,000 votes. Later, in 2009, she contested for Aluru constituency as Congress candidate and became MLA. In 2014 she contested from Jai Samakya Andhra party and lost. She died in a road accident.

Patil Hima Varsha Reddy (27) has completed her MS is staying with her husband in US. He husband runs a software company there. She is interested in politics and wants to take up the legacy of her parents and met Jagan to seek Aluru ticket. However, no decision has been taken yet by the ruling party regarding this seat.

From TDP Kotla Sujathamma is the district in-charge. She is confident that the Aluru ticket would be given her. She is actively participating in programmes, protests and dharnas besides meeting the voters.

Apart from Kotla Sujathamma, Veerabhadra Goud, senior politician, Vaikuntam Jyothi and Vaikuntam Mallikarjuna are also expressing confidence that the high command will consider ticket to them. The voters say that this time they will vote only to the candidate who can create confidence that their demands would be met.

For years there was a demand to complete the Vedavathy project and Nagaradona reservoir. If the two projects are complete then they won't need to experience shortage of drinking and irrigation water. Due to prevailing drought conditions, the migration is also high in this constituency.

Voters also demand setting up of industries to stop migrations and an end to illegal transportation of liquor from Karnataka, matka and gambling. Several families were ruined by matka and gambling.

Aluru constituency has six mandals of Halaharvi, Holagunda, Chippagiri, Aspari, Devanakonda and Aluru. It has a total voter strength of 2,49,524. Of them, 1,26,212 are males, 1,23,362 females and 51 others.