Manyam dist tops in State SSC results

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram Manyam district has grabbed first position in the State in SSC results.

district collector A Shyam Prasad expressed immense happiness over the district’s achievement and congratulated all the students, who passed the exams.

Out of 10,286 students, who appeared for the exams this year, 9,659 have passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 93.90%, the highest in the State.

The collector highlighted the district’s consistent performance over the past three years: In 2022, 10,443 students appeared, and 10,064 passed, achieving a 96.37% pass rate.

In 2023, 10,689 students appeared, and 9,350 passed, with a 87.47% pass percentage.

In all three years, the district stood first in the state.

Collector Prasad extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone strived for this success and expressed hope that the district would maintain its top position in the upcoming academic year as well.