Live
- Coalition govt focused on ‘scams than schemes’: YSRCP
- Irresponsible usage of tech may cause damage
- JSP pays tributes to Pahalgam victims
- 12 injured in Russia's airstrike on Kyiv
- Routes finalised for PM Modi’s visit: Minister Narayana
- Pahalgam terror attack: Three Pakistan nationals, two Kashmiris among 5 terrorists identified
- 12 US states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
- Polavaram project to be completed by 2027-end
- Vadra blames Hindutva push for terror, sparks row
- Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam district
Manyam dist tops in State SSC results
Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram Manyam district has grabbed first position in the State in SSC results.district collector A Shyam Prasad expressed...
Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram Manyam district has grabbed first position in the State in SSC results.
district collector A Shyam Prasad expressed immense happiness over the district’s achievement and congratulated all the students, who passed the exams.
Out of 10,286 students, who appeared for the exams this year, 9,659 have passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 93.90%, the highest in the State.
The collector highlighted the district’s consistent performance over the past three years: In 2022, 10,443 students appeared, and 10,064 passed, achieving a 96.37% pass rate.
In 2023, 10,689 students appeared, and 9,350 passed, with a 87.47% pass percentage.
In all three years, the district stood first in the state.
Collector Prasad extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone strived for this success and expressed hope that the district would maintain its top position in the upcoming academic year as well.