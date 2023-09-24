Maoist leader Ungal arrested by ASR dist police

Rajamahendravaram: Chinturu police arrested platoon party committee member (PPCM) and 8th platoon deputy commander Madakam Unga @ Ungal of Maoist party in Lankapalli village suburb forest area under Chinturu police station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Ungal, a 30-year-old tribal, belonging to the Gutti Koya tribe, hails from the Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh State. He joined the Maoist Party as a party member in 2007.

Since then, he has been working as a party member and rose step by step and continues to be a platoon party committee member. ASR District SP Tuhin Sinha disclosed the details at a media conference held at Chinturu police station on Saturday.

Ungal was caught by the State special police party and CRPF personnel

while carrying out combing in the forest area on the outskirts of Lankapalli as part of curbing Maoist activities. According to the police, Ungal was involved in arranging landmines in a nearby forest area and was caught by them. They seized his handbag. The police said that the Maoist party leaders and militia members who were with him escaped. The bag of Ungal contained two detonators, 2 grenades, CARDEX wire, iron pieces and a cooker.

He was involved in about 37 crimes in the Chinturu sub-division of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Charla area of Telangana State and Chhattisgarh State.

He was involved in various crimes between December 2014 and August 2023. He was one of the accused in the case In December 2014, 14 CRPF commandos were killed in a Kasalpadu attack in Sukuma district. He was also involved in the Burkapal attack in March 2017 when 25 CRPF commandos and two Maoists were killed. He was also present in the attack near Gorkha village in April of the same year

Additional SP (Operations) K V Maheshwara Reddy, Commandant of 42 CRPF Battalion Dharm Prakash, Chinturu CI G Appala Naidu, SI D Srinivas, and others participated.