Amazon with IIT to develop packaging from agri waste

  • Created On:  5 Feb 2026 1:37 PM IST
Amazon with IIT to develop packaging from agri waste
Amazon India has announced a collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to develop innovative packaging materials from agricultural waste. This project aims to create non-wood paper technology that diverts agricultural waste from burning while reducing pressure on virgin wood pulp. These lightweight yet strong packaging materials offer recyclable and home-compostable alternatives to traditional wood pulp paper or plastic bags.

The research will focus on converting crop residues such as wheat straw and bagasse into high-quality pulp for paper mailers with performance comparable to conventional paper packaging.

This helps reduce stubble burning in India by turning agricultural waste into valuable packaging material. It also reduces dependency on imported virgin wood pulp and could create additional income for farmers by providing a market for agricultural residues.

Sustainable Packaging InnovationAgricultural Waste RecyclingAmazon India Green InitiativeNon-Wood Paper TechnologyStubble Burning Reduction
