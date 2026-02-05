  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Sustained double-digit growth for India possible: Mukesh Ambani

  • Created On:  5 Feb 2026 1:44 PM IST
Sustained double-digit growth for India possible: Mukesh Ambani
X

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said sustained double-digit growth for India is possible, and that stable economic leadership defines a country.

Speaking at a JioBlackRock event here, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.Every Indian village has a 5G network that is better and cheaper than any other country, he noted.

Sustained law and order for 15-20 years and social harmony are prerequisites for economic growth, Ambani said, adding that "I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country".

Tags

India Double-Digit Growth OutlookMukesh AmbaniEconomic VisionJio BlackRock Event InsightsFuture Energy Independence
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

JD(U) MLA Shyam Rajak questions own government over farmers’ market access

JD(U) MLA Shyam Rajak questions own government over farmers’ market access

National News

More
Share it
X