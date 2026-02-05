Fractal Analytics IPO opens on Feb 9

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Fractal Analytics on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 857 to Rs 900 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), valuing the company at nearly Rs 15,500 crore.

The company's Rs 2,834-crore maiden public offering will open for subscription on February 9 and conclude on February 11, while the bidding for anchor investors will take place on February 6, according to a public announcement. Fractal has scaled down the size of its IPO from the Rs 4,900 crore it had initially proposed.

The revised offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,023.5 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 1,810.4 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 2,833.9 crore. In its draft papers filed in August, the company had planned to raise Rs 4,900 crore through the public issue. Those selling shares in the OFS include QuinagBidco Ltd, TPG Fett Holdings Pte Ltd, Satya Kumari Remala Rao, Venkateswara Remala and GLM Family Trust.