Markapuram: 3 burnt alive as car hits container

Markapuram (Prakasam District): At least three persons were charred to death when the petrol tank of the car in which they were travelling burst near Markapuram mandal of Prakasam district on Tuesday evening.

According to locals and Markapuram CI I Anjaneya Reddy, a group of people were travelling in a car from Cumbum side to Markapuram on the national highway on Tuesday evening. When the car reached Tippayapalem in Markapuram mandal, one of the car tyres was punctured and the driver lost control of it. The car went on for about 50 meters and hit a container coming from opposite direction. The petrol tank of the car was blown due to the impact and the vehicle caught flames immediately without giving a chance to the passengers to escape from engulfing fire.

Markapuram Rural SI Suman and his staff reached the spot with fire tenders immediately and extinguished the fire with the help of locals.

CI I Anjaneya Reddy said that they found the remains of three persons in the car. He said that they identified the driver as Ravuri Teja of Bhakarapet in Chittoor district and expected the remaining people were also from the same location. He said that they need to investigate for more details before confirming the number of people who died and the reasons for the accident.