Markapuram: Students to get dry ration in lieu of midday meals

Markapuram (Prakasam district): Education minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh announced that the government will continue to implement all schemes related to education, even during the times of pandemic. He inaugurated the state-wide dry ration distribution to students at Yerragondapalem on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had a special focus on the future of the students, and the government will continue all schemes for the students whatever at any cost.

He said that the government is spending Rs 220 crore to provide red gram as part of the dry ration to 42 lakh students in the state.

He said that the children are showing interest in the midday meals, as the food menu was revised under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme. He said that though the schools are not running, the government is distributing the dry ration to continue the midday meals programme for the students.

Midday meals programme director B M Diwaan Mydeen, district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, DEO VS Subba Rao, Markapuram RDO M Seshireddy and others also participated in the programme.