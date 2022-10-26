Married woman commits suicide over husband's illicit affair in Guntur

A married woman committed suicide in Navulur within the city limits of Guntur district. According to the details given by rural police, Burla Chandramma (40) of Navulur is married to Vasant Kumar. They have two children. Vasant Kumar has been in close contact with a local woman for the past few years.



Against this background, a message was sent to Vasant Kumar's phone from the phone of a woman during dinner on Sunday. Seeing that, Chandramma got into an argument with her husband. The dispute ended when the husband said that he would never be intimated with the woman again.

However, Chandramma, who was upset, went into the bathroom at 3 o'clock in the morning on Monday and tried to commit suicide by drinking acid. The family members noticed and rushed the injured to the hospital where she died the same day.

On receiving the information, the police have collected the details, registered a case and are investigating.