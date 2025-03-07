Masala vada enters Anna Prasadam menu

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu along with EO J Syamala Rao and Additional EO CH Venkaiah Chowdhury, launched Vada prasadam by serving to the devotees at Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that after assuming the office, he had the idea of serving an additional item to devotees in the Anna Prasadam menu. When this matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he agreed and vada was included in the menu, he added.

BR Naidu informed that they are already serving delicious Anna Prasadams to devotees by using standard quality ingredients. Lentils, green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, coriander, pudina and anise will be used in the preparation of vada.

He said from now on 35,000 vadas will be served to devotees at Anna Prasada Kendra from 10.30 am to 4 pm every day. He informed that this number will be increased further in future.

TTD Board Member Shantharam, Deputy EOs Lokanatham and Rajendra, Catering Special Officer Shastri and others were present.