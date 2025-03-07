Live
- Call for farmers to adopt natural farming
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 07 March, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Nagpur to get Patanjali Mega Food, Herbal Park
- Encourage aspiring women entrepreneurs: Collector Rajakumari
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Govt urged to address grievances of municipal water supply workers
- Delay in opening Indira Canteens in Mysuru, Public await commencement of services
- Govt tables Microfinance Bill in Assembly
Just In
Masala vada enters Anna Prasadam menu
TTD chairman distributes additional ‘vada’ prasadam along with Anna Prasadam
Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu along with EO J Syamala Rao and Additional EO CH Venkaiah Chowdhury, launched Vada prasadam by serving to the devotees at Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that after assuming the office, he had the idea of serving an additional item to devotees in the Anna Prasadam menu. When this matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he agreed and vada was included in the menu, he added.
BR Naidu informed that they are already serving delicious Anna Prasadams to devotees by using standard quality ingredients. Lentils, green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, coriander, pudina and anise will be used in the preparation of vada.
He said from now on 35,000 vadas will be served to devotees at Anna Prasada Kendra from 10.30 am to 4 pm every day. He informed that this number will be increased further in future.
TTD Board Member Shantharam, Deputy EOs Lokanatham and Rajendra, Catering Special Officer Shastri and others were present.