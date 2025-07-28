Mass punishment over uniform violation lands students in hospital

Tirupati: A physical education teacher at a government girls’ school in Tirupati district was suspended after several students fell ill following a harsh physical punishment allegedly imposed for a uniform violation.

The teacher, SK Mabasha, posted at Zilla Parishad High School for Girls in Kota (Kota mandal), reportedly ordered around 70 students to perform 100 squats as punishment for failing to wear the full white school uniform. The students, all girls, later complained of acute leg pain and fatigue, with several reportedly unable to walk. A number of them had to be rushed to the local area hospital for medical care.

The incident triggered alarm among parents, many of whom rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news. Tension escalated at the hospital premises, prompting the intervention of senior police officials. DSP Geetha Kumari visited the hospital, interacted with the students and their guardians, and assured them of strict action. She also instructed hospital authorities to provide comprehensive treatment to the affected students.

Following preliminary reports, the District Education Officer (DEO) KVN Kumar took swift action, suspending the PET and ordering a detailed inquiry into the matter. The teacher has been asked to stay at the district headquarters until the investigation is complete. Police have registered a case and taken the teacher into custody for questioning.

Adding to the pressure, Gudur MLA Pasam Sunil Kumar visited the hospital on Sunday, met the students and consoled their families. Speaking to reporters, he strongly condemned the incident and stressed the need for accountability in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) has come out strongly against the incident. Tirupati district president of TNSF, Kotte Hemanth Royal, visited the school along with other federation leaders. They spoke to the victims and gathered details of the alleged abuse. Demanding immediate termination of the teacher, he also called the DEO and urged stringent departmental action.