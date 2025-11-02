Massive protest erupts seeking stringent punishment of woman lecturer

Visakhapatnam: Tense moments prevailed at a private college as students, activists and parents in large numbers gathered at the campus on Saturday.

In what seems to be one of the shocking incidents that occurred in Visakhapatnam, a degree student studying in a private college committed suicide following sexual harassment from a woman lecturer. She was assisted by another woman lecturer.

Staging a protest at the campus, his parents along with other students demanded justice for the family of the deceased.

In the meantime, a few students reached the top floor of the institution building and staged a protest demanding justice be meted out to Sai Teja’s family, shouting the slogan ‘we want justice’. Using the public address system, the police tried to bring the situation to normalcy.

The incident caused uproar in the city as this was probably one of the rarest cases that came to light.

Sai Teja (21) left a suicide note before committing suicide on at his residence.

He mentioned in the note that a woman lecturer in the college was harassing him sexually and that he took the extreme step as he could no longer tolerate it.

As soon his parents discovered Sai Teja’s suicide note, they approached the police to lodge a complaint against the woman lecturer and seek strict punishment. They accused the lecturers of being responsible for their son’s untimely death and demanded justice for them. A large number of police personnel gathered at the campus. In the meantime, the police held discussions with the college management. Investigation is in progress.