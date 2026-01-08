TGSRTC announces special buses for Sankranthi from January 9

TGSRTC officials have revealed that special bus services will commence from January 9th to accommodate passengers heading to their hometowns for Sankranthi. Buses will operate from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and JBS, as well as from Uppal Crossroad, Aramghar, LB Nagar Crossroad, KPHB, Boyinpally, and Gachibowli, providing connections to various districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Informed officials noted that these special services will be deployed based on passenger demand, with a fare increase of 1.5 per cent applied to this service. Passengers can make reservations through the TGSRTC Bus website.