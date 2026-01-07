Mauritius President prays at Srikalahasti, Tiruchanoor

Tirupati: Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited major temples in Tirupati district on Tuesday as part of his two-day tour. He offered special prayers to Goddess Padmavathi at the Tiruchanoor temple and later visited the famous Srikalahasti temple.

At the Tiruchanoor temple, the Mauritius President was received by TTD Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam, chief vigilance and security officer K V Murali Krishna and other officials. He performed prayers peacefully amid tight security arrangements. He was offered Teertha Prasadams and vedasirvachanam by vedic scholars.

At the Srikalahasti temple, the President was welcomed by Srikalahasti MLA B Sudhir Reddy, temple chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, executive officer T Bapi Reddy, BJP leader Kola Anand and temple authorities. He offered prayers to Lord Siva and interacted briefly with officials.

Earlier in the day, President Dharambeer Gokhool arrived at Renigunta Airport. He was given a warm and ceremonial welcome by endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, district collector Dr S Venkateswar, district SP L Subba Rayudu and other senior officials. Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Renigunta Tahsildar Chandrasekhar and several other officials were also present to receive him.

In the evening, the Mauritius President reached the Sri Padmavathi Guest House at Tirumala, where he stayed overnight. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Wednesday morning.