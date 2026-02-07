Mangalya Shopping Mall opens 28th outlet at Karmanghat

Mangalya Shopping Mall, a trusted name in the textile retail sector since its inception in Warangal in 2012, has expanded its footprint with the inauguration of its 28th branch at Karmanghat in Hyderabad. The new outlet was inaugurated in a festive atmosphere by popular film actress Sreeleela, who lit the ceremonial lamp and toured the store’s various sections.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreeleela expressed confidence that the Karmanghat outlet would receive strong patronage from local residents. LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy congratulated the management and noted that the new store would generate employment opportunities for local youth.

The mall offers an extensive range of apparel for men, women, youth and children, including exclusive wedding and festive collections, with prices ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 1 lakh. Mangalya directors said the brand’s success lies in delivering quality garments, including in-house handloom products, at affordable prices. The company plans further expansion across South India.