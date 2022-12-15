Mayor, GVMC Commissioner undertake tour of 24th ward

Visakhapatnam: As a part of supervising development works, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu and north constituency in-charge and NREDCAP chairman KK Raju paid a visit to Resavanipalem in 24th ward here on Wednesday.

Interacting with residents of the colony, they took stock of the issues faced by them. Owing to encroachment of the culvert, there is no free flow of silt along the drains. Burial ground shared by two colonies, rising accidents, and other issues were brought to the fore. Responding to them, KK Raju said grama sabhas will be organised and assured that local issues will be sorted out in such sabhas. Also, civic issues related to the colony will be resolved by discussing with the corporation officials.

Along with Resavanipalem, Gandhi Nagar was also visited. The officials said that efforts were taken to protect the green belt near the national highway. Speaking on the occasion, KK Raju said special attention will be paid on the city infrastructure development by focusing on the wards as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Local issues will be sorted by visiting the wards and interacting with the residents personally, he added. Zonal commissioner Vijayalakshmi, ward corporator S Padma Reddy, corporation officials, secretariat staff, among others were present.