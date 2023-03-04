Mayor lays stone for drain works

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that irrespective of political affiliations, the GMC is developing the infrastructure in the city. He laid foundation for the construction of CC drains at a cost of Rs 41 lakh at Achaiah Dhaba Centre and at a cost of Rs 30 lakh at Ramanama Kshetram here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the GMC has taken up development works at a cost of Rs 150 crore in the city. Some of the works have been completed. MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao criticised that the TDP government had failed to develop infrastructure in Guntur city. Corporators Nimmala Venkata Ramana, Ramesh, Smita Padmaja and others were present on the occasion.



