Mayor praises Ahmedabad’s AI model

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi commended the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for its successful use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in providing citizen services. She announced that similar advanced technologies would soon be adopted to drive Vijayawada’s development.

The mayor attended the two-day National Urban Conclave and Mayoral Summit concluded in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday. The event, organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was themed “Shaping the Future of Cities.” Over 110 mayors and civic leaders from across the country participated in the two-day summit, exploring innovative models of sustainable urban development.

During her visit, she also inspected the Waste-to-Energy Plant and Narsapur Sports Complex, where Ahmedabad officials demonstrated the city’s advancements in smart infrastructure and technology-driven civic management.

Speaking about Vijayawada’s future, the mayor emphasised that adopting such innovations is crucial for growing cities. She said the integration of Artificial Intelligence, Riverfront Development, and digital governance would help transform Vijayawada into a modern, citizen-centric smart city.