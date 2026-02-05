MBU PRO among 13 arrested for alleged abduction of SFI leaders

Tirupati Police arrested 13 persons in connection with the alleged abduction and assault of two Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leaders, exposing the suspected misuse of private security personnel linked to Mohan Babu University (MBU).

The incident occurred on February 3 near Tiruchanoor 150 Bypass Road. The victims, Ali Akbar and Vinod Kumar, were on their way to the District Collectorate to submit a memorandum over alleged fee irregularities at MBU when they were allegedly intercepted by a group of men. Police said the duo was assaulted and forcibly taken away in multiple vehicles.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Manoharachari said a case was registered at Tiruchanoor police station based on a complaint from the victims. Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of a group comprising MBU bouncers, students and private individuals.

On the directions of District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, special teams were formed and search operations were launched. Police rescued the two student leaders within a short time, the ASP said. As part of the investigation, police arrested Ravuru Satheesh, public relations officer of MBU, along with K Surendra, P Rajesh, P Janaki Ram, Ch Badrinadh, L Muni Chandra, C Surendra, P Hemanth, N Vasudeva, A Muni Teja, C Krishna Chaitanya, P Vishesh and M Dwaraka Sai Prathap.

Further, three Innova cars allegedly used in the offence were seized, along with a Royal Enfield motorcycle belonging to one of the victims. The ASP said some accused were absconding and special teams were continuing efforts to trace and arrest them.

He also said a counter-complaint filed by the university PRO at Chandragiri police station had been registered and was under investigation. Warning against the misuse of bouncers, he said their role must be restricted to lawful personal security. The police would act firmly against intimidation or violence and would not hesitate to proceed against institutional management if the law was violated, he added.