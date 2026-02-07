Iulia Vantur: Being part of Arijit Singh’s magical musical world has been an incredible experience

Mumbai: Actress-singer and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s close friend, who has teamed up with Arijit Singh for the romantic track ‘Tere Sang’ from Echoes Of Us, says that being part of Arijit Singh’s magical musical world has been an incredible experience

Sharing her thoughts, Iulia Vantur expressed how special and fulfilling it was to sing alongside Arijit Singh for the first time, “I feel truly grateful that Arijit liked the song I initially sang for our film Echoes Of Us and agreed to bless it with his beautiful voice.”

“Being part of his magical musical world has been an incredible experience. Tere Sang has been sung with a lot of love, for a story that I hope will touch many hearts.”

Tere Sang marks the first time Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur have collaborated as singers, coming together for Iulia’s upcoming short film Echoes Of Us. The song showcases Iulia and Deepak Tijori in a tender, romantic space, adding depth and emotion to the melody.

Directed by Joe Rajan, Echoes Of Us stars Iulia Vantur in her international debut, alongside Deepak Tijori in a pivotal role. The film’s first song, Tere Sang, has been released under the Salman Khan Films Music label.

The film also stars Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Produced by Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd, ‘Echoes of Us’ gained recognition at the 14th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival - 2025, Global Indie Filmmaker Awards - 2025, Independent Shorts Awards - 2025, Love & Hope International Film Festival 2025, and more film festivals.

Though the plot details are currently kept under wraps, the film is expected to explore emotional connection and personal transformation. 'Echoes Of Us' is produced by actress Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd.

Born in Romania, Iulia was previously a TV presenter. She made her singing debut in India with Himesh Reshammiya's Every Night And Day. She later lent her vocal prowess for tracks in Salman Khan’s films such as “Radhe”, “Sultan” and “Race 3”.

Last year, Iulia called acting a profound way of expressing through another character's skin.

Iulia shared, "In the last few years, I've focused on my musical career. I love performing live for the audience around the world but I also love exploring. I'm an artist who needs to express myself in various forms. Acting is a beautiful and profound way of expressing through another character's skin.”

She added, "I've done Theatre in Romania before, acted in a musical, or in some movies but this time it's actually my debut. I'm happy I get to play this role as it resonates with me and the values I believe in.”



