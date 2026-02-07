Andhra Pradesh Launches Quantum Valley building in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken a historic step to transform Amaravati into a global quantum technology centre. On Saturday, the foundation stone was laid for the 'Amaravati Quantum Valley' building in Uddandarayunipalem, Thullur Mandal. Naidu was joined by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, at the ceremony.

The project aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in quantum technology, including India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer. The facility will foster research, innovation, and skill development in sectors like quantum computing, communications, sensors, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence, healthcare, and finance.

Naidu envisions Amaravati as a world-class quantum hub, attracting global investments, research centres, and startups. The government plans to complete construction by August and install the quantum computer by December, expecting substantial benefits for agriculture, weather forecasting, water management, and digital security.

The Amaravati Quantum Valley will be among the top global centres, alongside cities like Boston, Singapore, and Shanghai. The government also plans to establish a Quantum Computer Centre in partnership with companies like IBM, TCS, and L&T.

The inauguration was attended by Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with Andhra Pradesh ministers and representatives from leading international tech firms.