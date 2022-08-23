MCT commissioner receives 15 complaints in Spandana

Tirupati/Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali directed the Engineering department officials to install speed breakers at Sri Govindaraja Swamy High School to prevent accidents. During 'Spandana,' a weekly grievance programme, the commissioner has received about 15 complaints and received 10 calls in 'Dial Your Commissioner' programme on various issues including drainage problems, removing of tree branches leaning on houses, removing of unauthorised pushcarts of street vendors at Rythu Bazaar on RC Road etc.

She also received a complaint from a retired army person seeking exemption from house tax to his house and directed the Town Planning Section officials to look into the issue. Responding to a complaint in 'Dial Your Commissioner' from a school headmaster on frequent road accidents at his school due to no speed breakers, she directed the officials to provide a speed breaker at the school and wanted the engineering officials to take required measures at the school zones in the city.

A person from Bheri Street said in his petition that he has paid Rs 1 lakh for Jagananna House but yet to get allotment and another person complained to her on receiving water tax bills for two taps though they have only one tap. The Commissioner assured all the aggrieved persons to take proper action against all the complaints at earliest best. Additional Commissioner Suneetha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer T Mohan and other officials from various departments were present.In Chittoor, District Collector M Hari Narayanan received 119 petitions from the people in the Spandana programme held at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his displeasure over the functioning of Revenue department particularly in resolving the grievances received in Spandana. He instructed the RDOs to take necessary action against the concerned officers for their lax attitude in clearing the grievances. He reiterated that Chief Minister and Chief Secretary were frequently reviewing the progress petitions received in Spandana programme.