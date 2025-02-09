‘Measures for self-employment of youth will be taken’

Kurnool : Kurnool Metrasana Peethadhipathi Dr Gorantla Jwanes said that they will work towards creating self-employment opportunities for the unemployed youth.

A youth conference was organised at the Arogya Mata shrine in the town on Saturday. This awareness conference was organised under the auspices of Metrasana Youth Director Father Rajendra.

Kurnool Metrasana Peethadhipathi Gorantla Jwanes participated as the chief guest at the conference. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the conference was organised to know about the living conditions of the youth. He said that efforts will be made to create employment for the unemployed youth through vocational education courses.

He explained to the youth about the vocational education courses conducted by Metrasana. The youth were asked to utilise the opportunity. He said that various vocational education courses were being conducted through KDSS, Don Bosco and Gruhini Chaitanya centres. He asked the youth of Nandyal district to take advantage of the opportunities.

The programme was attended by the Dean of Nandyal, Father Marreddy Koyalakuntla, the Dean of the Arogya Mata Shrine, Father Prasanna, the Director of the Arogya Mata Shrine, all the religious leaders of the district, young men, women and others.