Mechatronics graduates to get placement in Germany

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in association with 2COM is going to give training in German language for the degree or diploma holders in Mechatronics, Electrical or Energy systems or Industrial engineering to get placement in companies in Germany, according to a communiqué from the APSSDC.

The statement said that the degree or diploma holders both men and women in the age group of 18 to 40 with three years experience in the relevant fields, may apply for placement in Germany. The selection process of candidates would be attending an English proficiency test and technical assessment through virtual mode.

The selected candidates would be given training in German language. Up to A2 would be given offline and B1 level training would be given online or offline.

The German companies which selected the candidates would bear visa, flight charges and insurance premium and the candidates have to bear the documentation charges of Rs 30,000 in addition to the refundable security deposit of Rs 40,000.

The candidates need to bring the passport, passport photograph, SSC certificate or marksheet, degree or diploma certificate, employment experience certificate and driving license (light vehicle or heavy vehicle).

The duration of the employment contract would be two years with a salary of 2800 to 3600 Euros.

The processing time will be six months including training in German language and visa processing.

The interested candidates may register through APSSDC portal: https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/