Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy birthday celebrations held in Rajampet

On the occasion of the birthday of Sri Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy, MLA's brother Sri Meda Madhusudan Reddy held birthday celebration

On the occasion of the birthday of Sri Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy, MLA's brother Sri Meda Madhusudan Reddy held birthday celebration at Rajampet M.R.K.R.'s office in Kadapa city. The event included the cutting of a cake and greetings.

Several prominent individuals were present at the program, including Former Granthala Chairman Ram Koti Reddy, Nandaluru Mandal Single Window President Palagiri Sudhakar Reddy, Retired Andhra Bank Manager Anand Reddy, Lepaka Sarpanch Lankayagari Narasiah, Former Sarpanch Katta Narayana, Subcontractor T Krishna Reddy, GRTGVK School Chairman Shankar Garu, Munireddy Garu MRKR Staff, and other key leaders.

