Live
- New drug may prevent diabetic eye, kidney disease complications: Study
- People in Karnataka have to live amicably: Shivakumar on seer controversy
- Secured creditor can forfeit earnest money if there is a default in payment by auction-purchaser: SC
- Tech getting in the way of your well being?
- Punjab Governor resigns, cites personal reasons
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands inquiry over murder of MRO
- Kisan Morcha stages protest against Union budget
- YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP
- Jetti Gurunadha Rao participates in cadre meeting in Polavaram
- MRO dies after being attacked at his residence
Just In
Media invited for the inauguration of YSR Asara at Sirivella mandal tomorrow
Highlights
The media was invited to inauguration of fourth phase of YSR Asara at Sirivella mandal tomorrowFirstly, at 10.00 a.m., the fourth phase of YSR Asara...
The media was invited to inauguration of fourth phase of YSR Asara at Sirivella mandal tomorrow
Firstly, at 10.00 a.m., the fourth phase of YSR Asara will be inaugurated at the local mandal MPDO office. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance and support to the residents of Sirivella mandal. Your presence at this event would greatly help in spreading awareness about this welfare program.
Additionally, at 4.00 p.m., a ceremony will be held to inaugurate the newly constructed CC roads in Yarraguntla village. These roads will enhance connectivity and improve transportation facilities for the residents. We are honored to have our esteemed MLA, Sri Gangula Brijendra Reddy, gracing the occasion as the chief guest.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS