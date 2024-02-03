Media invited for the inauguration of YSR Asara at Sirivella mandal tomorrow

The media was invited to inauguration of fourth phase of YSR Asara at Sirivella mandal tomorrow

Firstly, at 10.00 a.m., the fourth phase of YSR Asara will be inaugurated at the local mandal MPDO office. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance and support to the residents of Sirivella mandal. Your presence at this event would greatly help in spreading awareness about this welfare program.

Additionally, at 4.00 p.m., a ceremony will be held to inaugurate the newly constructed CC roads in Yarraguntla village. These roads will enhance connectivity and improve transportation facilities for the residents. We are honored to have our esteemed MLA, Sri Gangula Brijendra Reddy, gracing the occasion as the chief guest.