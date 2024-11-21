  • Menu
Medical & health staff thank Dy CM for resolving issue

Medical & health staff thank Dy CM for resolving issue
Outsourcing employees from the Medical and Health Department expressed their gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his camp office on Wednesday.

Mangalagiri : Outsourcing employees from the Medical and Health Department expressed their gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his camp office on Wednesday. They thanked him for resolving their long-standing issue within four weeks after they brought it to his attention. The employees reported that they had joined the department through APCOS 23 months ago but had not received any salaries since starting their jobs. One month ago, they approached the Deputy Chief Minister at his camp office and shared their concerns. In response, the Deputy Chief Minister engaged in discussions with higher officials in the relevant department and successfully addressed their issue. On Wednesday, the Medical and Health Department, along with the Family Welfare Department, issued the necessary orders to resolve the payment matter.

The outsourcing employees met with Pawan Kalyan again to express their appreciation for his assistance in resolving their issue, which had been pending for two years.

