Medical officials told to monitor high-risk pregnancy cases in East Godavari

Kakinada: Among the 5,125 pregnant women tested in East Godavari, 656 have been found to be at high-risk, said Dr KVS Goureswar Rao, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO).

He inspected CHCs, PHCs and government hospitals in the district on Tuesday.

Gowreswar Rao reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) scheme. He said that a safe delivery calendar for both the mother and child should be prepared and implemented by the Medical Officers of Primary Health Centres. As many as 9 gynaecologists from government hospitals and PG medical students offered their services for conducting these tests.

Dr Gowreswar Rao instructed the medical officers concerned to closely monitor the condition of high risk pregnancy cases from time to time and ensure that delivery is done in the hospitals only.

He suggested the doctors spread the message about the birth planning centres and ensure that the pregnant women visit the centres two months prior to their delivery time.