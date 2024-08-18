Medical services disrupted as IMA gives a boycott call

Tirupati : Medical services across the country were disrupted on Saturday as doctors affiliated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) ceased work in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Outpatient services and elective surgeries were postponed, though emergency cases were still attended to.

The Government Doctors Association (GDA) also joined the protest, boycotting duties for one hour from 9 am to 10 am. Members of the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) and other medical groups wore black badges as a sign of mourning and to protest against the brutal killing of the postgraduate doctor.

In a show of solidarity, the AP Medical Employees Union, Nursing Associations, Tirupati Lab Technicians Association, Paramedical students and others participated in the protest. JUDA members from SV Medical College and Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women organised a massive bike rally, which began at Ruia Hospital and passed through key areas of the city before culminating at SVIMS Hospital. The rally aimed to raise public awareness about the tragic incident, under the slogan ‘Hands that heal should not bleed’.



Protesters carried placards condemning the heinous crime, with some displaying aprons stained with red. They chanted slogans demanding swift justice, emphasising that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. Dr S Md Iliyaz Basha, a member of the APJUDA advisory committee, told The Hans India that the issue is not just about junior doctors or residents but concerns every woman and citizen.

The protesting doctors called on the government to strengthen security measures in hospitals, particularly in sensitive areas like casualty and Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Their demands included the installation of CCTV cameras across all campuses, especially in high-risk zones, and the provision of basic amenities and dedicated rest areas for duty doctors to ensure their comfort and hygiene.

Regarding the RG Kar Medical College incident, the doctors demanded the immediate identification and prosecution of all accused, with the case being handled on a fast-track basis. They also called for the strengthening of the Central Protection Act for doctors and medical staff, advocating for a five-year imprisonment and non-bailable offenses for anyone involved in violence against healthcare professionals.

In the evening, doctors held a candlelight rally in memory of the victim. Students from Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasia Vidyalaya and various other organisations also organised candlelight rallies on Saturday evening, protesting the young doctor’s murder.