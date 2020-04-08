Medical staff demands masks in AP, 4 staff confirmed COVID19

Amaravati: The failure of the State government in providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), N95 masks, surgical masks to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are fighting against the COVID19, comes under severe criticism. At the time, the state government suspended a doctor on grounds of making derogatory comments on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not providing PPEs, there are four health staff got affected with the pandemic coronavirus in Anantapur district on Wednesday.

The four positive patients including, two doctors and two paramedical staff, who got affected while were attending treatment. Already, one more doctor tested positive in Nellore a couple of days ago.

Reacting on the suspension of a doctor, the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stated that, "Dr. Sudhakar opened up about the lack of masks and gloves at Narsipatnam Govt Hospital which is the minimum responsibility of AP Govt. Instead of addressing the issue, the doctor was suspended. His only crime was to demand an N95 mask. This is utterly shocking".

He further lambasted the State government by saying that, "If frontline medical soldiers are disrespected like this, how will Chief Minister motivate them enough to expose themselves to risk in order to protect others. Doctors and healthcare staff must be protected and cared during these terrible times".

Since the government is not supplying the sufficient masks and PPEs to the doctors, the AP Junior Doctors' Association started requesting donations to purchase the masks and PPEs. Dr N Deepchand, President of APJDA demanded the State government to provide PPEs and sufficient masks. When they ask for the minimum supportive material, the officials say that there is sufficient enough quantity. But, when it comes to reality, the doctors, nurses and others working in the hospitals are forced to attend without protection.

In addition to that, the government is not giving the PPEs and sufficient N95 masks to the doctors who are attending the primary contact patients. Government is providing PPEs and N95 masks to those employees who are attending the duties at COVID19 positive patients only. That is posing more threat to the staff, who are attending to treat primary contact persons, before confirming the COVID19 positive. In the case of Anantapur, this was happened, informed the doctors.

On the other hand, the State government is claiming that it has been maintaining sufficient stock to provide medical staff. KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare repeatedly said that they have been supplying the PPEs and masks to the hospitals.