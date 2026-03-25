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Medicover conducts awareness programme on World TB Day

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 11:34 AM IST
Medicover conducts awareness programme on World TB Day
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Kurnool: Medicover Hospitals in Kurnool marked World TB Day on Tuesday with an awareness programme to educate the public on tuberculosis.

Doctors highlighted key symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, weight loss and night sweats, urging early medical consultation. They stressed that TB is fully curable with timely diagnosis and proper treatment.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Yes! We Can End TB: Led by Countries, Powered by People,” speakers underscored the importance of public participation, regular testing and completing treatment.

Hospital head Maheswar Reddy said collective efforts and awareness are vital to eliminate TB and ensure community well-being.

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World TB Day awarenesstuberculosis symptomsearly diagnosis importanceTB curable messagepublic health campaign
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