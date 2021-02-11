Medicover doctors perform rare surgery in Kurnool

Kurnool: Doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool successfully operated a patient with complicated multidisciplinary knee injury and arthrofibrosis condition. A 18-year-old patient Arif met with an accident three months back. He consulted a medical centre and was diagnosed with multiligamentous left knee and crushed artery. A vascular surgeon repaired the artery and the limb survived.

He was later discharged. After that, he consulted 10-11orthopaedic surgeons in Kurnool for the repair of the ligaments but no one accepted as it was multiligamentous which is complicated and also the patient had knee stiffness with arthrofibrosis which is very difficult to operate the patient.

Doctors at Medicover took up the case as a challenge and reconstructed 3 ligaments in a single sitting by taking the tendons from the opposite leg and did ligament reconstruction to the left leg. The ACL, PCL, MCL was reconstructed in a single sitting and the patient was discharged after 4 days.

Dr G V S Raavi Babu said, "Multiligamentous is a bit complicated issue and it took an hour to clear the joint. After clearing the fibrous tissue, we were able to enter the anterior and posterior compartments. We then took grafts from the opposite leg and used for ligament reconstruction left leg. The patient was instructed on the physio and the patient is now doing fine and happy."