Meet Akula Ventaka Naga Sai Manasvi, who clinched State 1st rank in AP SSC exams

Eluru: Akula Ventaka Naga Sai Manasvi of Eluru district has secured 599 marks out of total 600 marks in the 10th class results of 2024 and has become the top ranker in the State. She secured hundred per cent marks in all other subjects except one second language (Hindi). She got 99 marks out of 100 in Hindi subject. To this extent, the SCSC board has announced that Manasvi has achieved the state first rank in the tenth class results in 2024.

84.02 per cent of boys and 89.17 per cent of girls passed this year. Girls scored 4.98 per cent higher pass percentile than boys.

AP 10th class exam results were declared on Monday. Commissioner of School Education Department Suresh Kumar released Tenth Results at 11 am this morning. In the context of the Election Code, apart from the Minister of Education, the relevant department officials are going to release the results. The 10th class exams were held in AP from March 18 to 30. Examinations were conducted in a total of 3,473 centers across the state. A total of 6.23 lakh regular students wrote the exams. 1.02 lakh people wrote the exams privately. Students and parents are anxiously waiting for the 10th class exam results. It is noteworthy that many students are taking inter admissions in many private colleges before the 10th results.