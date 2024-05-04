  • Menu
Congress will get a befitting reply for its appeasement politics, says BJP K'taka President

BJP's State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa has alleged that the law and order situation in Karnataka has gone for a toss due to Congress' appeasement politics.

Hubballi: BJP's State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa has alleged that the law and order situation in Karnataka has gone for a toss due to Congress' appeasement politics.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi, Vijayendra said that the level of appeasement has gone to another level in Karnataka, with the current government snatching the reservation meant for the OBCs and handing it over to the minorities.

"The cases of 'love jihad' are on the rise in Karnataka and the state government is not jailing the accused as it would hurt their vote bank. The anti-national elements believe that nobody can touch them," said Vijayendra.

He added that the "anti-Hindu Congress government" will be given a befitting reply by people in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Everyone is supporting the BJP keeping in view the security and future of the country. I have full confidence that voters will give overwhelming support to BJP and JD-S candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha seats to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time," he said.

Vijayendra mentioned that he has been travelling across the Kalyan Karnataka region and will soon tour the coastal district of Uttara Kannada.

"The response is overwhelming and the support for PM Modi is seen everywhere," he stated.

