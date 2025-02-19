Meet held for women to spread awareness on crimes

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): In the modern era, women are excelling in all fields and they are the wheels of society, said Sri Sathya Sai District SP V Ratna on Tuesday.

The district SP said that special programmes have been launched in Sri Sathya Sai district for a month, giving priority to the safety of girls and women.

A large-scale women’s awareness conference was organised on Tuesday in Puttaparthi mandal’s Pedaballi to create awareness about crimes against women and children. The conference, which was held under the auspices of the Sri Sathya Sai District Police Department and led by the District was inspiring throughout. SP Ratna attended and addressed the gathering as the chief guest.

Women were made aware of the atrocities being committed against girls and women, as well as child marriages and cybercrimes.

Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said that women have had a great place since ancient times. She said that modern women are excelling in all fields by adopting modern technology.

She said that many women in India were providing inspiration by taking up self-employment programmes.

The plays performed on the occasion by the students and artistes on women’s rights, child marriages and other issues and the songs sung by the students inspired women.