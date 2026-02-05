Meet Lakshmi Devi, Nandyal’s first woman heavy vehicle driver

Lakshmi Devi has created history by becoming the first woman in Nandyal district to obtain a Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence, a rare and commendable achievement. District Collector G RajaKumari congratulated her on behalf of the district administration and described her success as a matter of pride for the entire district.

The Collector felicitated Lakshmi Devi on Wednesday at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate premises. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said Lakshmi Devi’s journey from driving an auto-rickshaw to successfully completing training to operate heavy vehicles such as lorries and buses reflects her determination, discipline, and self-confidence.

She noted that achieving a heavy vehicle licence requires not only technical skill but also strong commitment and courage, which Lakshmidevi demonstrated throughout her journey.

The Collector observed that Lakshmidevi stands as a strong example of how women can excel in any field when they step forward with confidence and perseverance.

Her achievement, she said, would serve as an inspiration to many women, especially young girls, encouraging them to pursue non-traditional careers without fear or hesitation.

Highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment, the Collector stated that Lakshmi Devi has proved that women can perform with equal competence even in fields traditionally considered male-dominated, such as heavy vehicle driving.

The district administration expressed hope that her success would motivate more women to enter such professions and contribute to building an inclusive and empowered society.