Meet on ancient Indian knowledge begins

Rajamahendravaram: India's ancient scientific and intellectual heritage laid the foundation for today’s modern science and technology, said Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas.

He attended as the chief guest at the two-day international conference on ‘Resurgence of ancient Indian knowledge treasure to address global issues’, organised by the Department of History at SKVT Government Degree College here on Tuesday.

The MLA said such conferences help students and teachers gain awareness of India’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage, which continues to inspire global thought even today. MLA Srinivas also released a souvenir on the occasion.

College Principal Dr BV Tirupanyam, who presided over the session, said India’s ancient knowledge is not merely a symbol of past glory but a powerful tool capable of offering practical solutions to modern-day challenges.

Retired archaeology professor Dr D Bhaskar Murthy from Acharya Nagarjuna University said that India’s contributions to the Vedas, Upanishads, Yoga, Vastu, Agriculture, Mathematics, and Astronomy stand as remarkable examples of our ancestors’ scientific achievements and intellectual brilliance. “These ancient disciplines continue to demonstrate extraordinary precision even today,” he observed.

Dr Chappidi Krishna, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, in his inaugural address, said that blending Indian traditional wisdom with modern scientific knowledge can pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for humanity.

A renowned playwright Vadrevu Sundara Rao said Indian theatre traditions have guided the world for centuries through classical treatises such as Abhinaya Darpana, and Natya Shastra, which remain global references in the performing arts.

During the conference, several scholars, including Dr Ch Eemalamari Srinivasa Sharma, Prof D Kiran Kanth Chowdhary, Prof Pasumarti Srinivasa Sharma, and Prof C Swaroopa Rani presented their research papers.

Conference convener Dr Y Swarna Sri informed that 225 papers were received for presentation.

Senior Divisional Manager, LIC Satyanarayana Sahoo, faculty members A Shantharajyam, Dr DV Ramanamurthy, G Sharath Babu, Lalitha Ramya, Shilpa Rani, Madhulatha, Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, and Kotamma coordinated the event.

Students from Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, and Cambodia also participated in the conference, adding a global dimension to the deliberations.